Alcohol Suspected In Friday Crash Near Findlay

A two-car crash sent a Mount Cory man to the hospital Friday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on State Route 568 near County Road 180 around 9:10 p.m.

44-year-old Kirt Decker was driving east on Route 568 when he drove left of center and hit a westbound car driven by 58-year-old Dreema Sharp of Findlay. Decker’s car went off the road and overturned.

Hanco Ambulance took Decker to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The collision didn’t injure Sharp or her passengers.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says alcohol is a possible factor.