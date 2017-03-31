Alec Baldwin opens up about past battle with alcoholism, drug addiction

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Actor Alec Baldwin opened up about his past battle with alcoholism and drug addiction in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, admitting that it was a “tough time” full of “a lot of pain.”

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” Baldwin said. “And those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker…to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

He added, “there was really, really a lot of pain in there, a lot of pain.”

Baldwin writes candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and getting sober in his new memoir, Nevertheless, to be released April 4. In it, Baldwin reveals the exact day that he stopped drinking: Feb. 23, 1985.

When asked by Stephanopoulos what would have happened if he had not become sober then, Baldwin said, “I think I would’ve got it eventually, but, I’m glad I got it when I did ’cause not many people get sober when they’re young.”

Watch Baldwin’s full interview with George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America Monday at 7 a.m. ET.





Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.