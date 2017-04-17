Alec Baldwin returns to ‘SNL’ as Donald Trump; Melissa McCarthy reprises Sean Spicer

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise their impressions of President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The show’s cold open — which poked fun at the president’s frequent visits to Mar-a-Lago, his achievements so far, in-fighting in the White House and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — featured Baldwin’s Trump speaking with Vice President Mike Pence, played by SNL cast member Beck Bennett, in the Oval Office.

“So many memories in this room,” Baldwin’s Trump says during the cold open. “This is where I met with the Chinese president.”

Bennett’s Pence corrects the president: “That was at Mar-a-Lago, sir.”

Baldwin’s Trump continues, “This was where I ordered the Syrian strike.”

Bennett: “That was also at Mar-a-Lago, sir.”

The cold open also mocked the president’s knowledge of foreign affairs, with Baldwin referring to Germany’s Chancellor as “that little German boy.”

“You mean, Angela Merkel?” says Bennett’s Pence.

“Whatever his name is,” responds the commander in chief.

As the show has in the past, the cold open portrayed White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper. Guest host, Jimmy Fallon also appeared in the sketch as Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Later, Melissa McCarthy’s easily agitated Spicer held one of his infamous press briefings, dressed as the Easter Bunny. The sketch poked fun at Spicer’s controversial comments last week, comparing Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to Adolf Hitler and suggesting Hitler, who ordered the slaughter of millions in gas chambers, hadn’t used chemical weapons.

“Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy’s Spicer says. “You all got your wish this week, didn’t you? Spicey finally made a mistake.”

