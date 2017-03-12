Alec Baldwin returns to ‘SNL’ as Donald Trump, Scarlett Johansson spoofs Ivanka Trump, Kate McKinnon reprises Jeff Sessions

Twitter/nbcSNL(NEW YORK) — Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to reprise his role as President Donald Trump, kicking off the show with a cold open inspired by the sci-fi film Independence Day.

Set at a military base about to be invaded by aliens, Baldwin’s Trump is debriefed by an officer, played by cast member Kenan Thompson.

The cold open implies that Trump relies on questionable sources for his facts.

“Actually, I heard the aliens are already here,” Baldwin’s Trump says. “They’ve been hiding in this country for hundred of years. They are shape-shifters.”

Thompson’s character asks, “Where are you getting this information?”

“From a very reputable source: Infowars,” Baldwin’s Trump. “It’s a radio show hosted by Alex Jones. You know he’s legit because he’s always taking off his shirt.”

Then, in an attempt to imply that the president mispronounces words, Baldwin’s Trump stumbles over the word “demand,” saying, “That’s is why I hereby demand. Sorry. I here-be be-dammed. Sorry. I Gigi Hadid. Sorry.”

Later in the show, guest host Scarlett Johansson plays first daughter Ivanka Trump, spoofing a commercial for Ivanka’s fictitious perfume, “Complicit.”

“A feminist. An advocate. A champion for women,” says the voiceover. The camera then pans to a trio of other women, and the voiceover says, “but how?” It’s an apparent attempt to question the first daughter’s values.

And during “Weekend Update,” cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and cast member Alex Moffat played Minnesota senator (and former “SNL” cast member) Al Franken.

