Alec Baldwin reveals past overdose, sobriety, playing President Trump, and finally being happy

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Alec Baldwin opened up about his work and personal life in an interview with Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos that aired Monday.

In his upcoming book Nevertheless: A Memoir, Baldwin speaks about his past battle with drug and alcohol addiction. He reveals for the first time that he overdosed in a hotel room, writing, “I have no idea what is happening…there’s a pop inside my chest…then I black out.”

The actor, who also turned turned 59 Monday, recalls the exact day he stopped drinking: February 23, 1985.

“I got sober when I was just about to turn 27,” Baldwin writes. “And those two years that I lived in that white-hot period as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker…to my misery, boy, that was a tough time.”

Baldwin said his major career break was 1990’s The Hunt for Red October. “To star in a big film, that changed everything for me,” he said.

Baldwin also throws some shade at Harrison Ford, who replaced him as the Tom Clancy hero Jack Ryan in October‘s sequel, Patriot Games.

“Ford, in person, is a little man, short, scrawny, and wiry,” Baldwin writes, adding that Ford doesn’t have an Oscar, “which must frustrate, if not burden him after his long career.”

Baldwin also mentions his wildly popular Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. “It’s stressful to play him because it’s not somebody who I am in love [with], you know?”

Baldwin’s Nevertheless: A Memoir hit stores Tuesday.

