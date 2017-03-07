Alec Baldwin says his days of playing Donald Trump are numbered

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Parodying Donald Trump has been quite the star turn for Alec Baldwin. He’s even parlayed it into a Baldwin-as-Trump book deal. But don’t expect it do go on for the next four years.

On Monday Baldwin told Extra he’s not going to be playing Trump forever.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any sportsmanship, he remains, bitter and angry, and you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!’” the actor told Mario Lopez.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed,” Baldwin said. “The maliciousness of this White House has people worried… that’s why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.