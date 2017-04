04/14/17 – 3:25 P.M.

The 80’s are making a comeback this weekend at Alexandria’s on Crawford Street. Alexandria’s is hosting it’s Back to the 80’s Bash starting at 7:30 P.M. this Saturday in their Findlay Room. It costs $5 at the door or you can reserve a table for 10 people for $100. The night will feature DJ Old Skool and eighties arena rock tribute Electrik Circus.

You can learn more about this event on Facebook.