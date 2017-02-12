All Star Brandon Phillips Traded To Braves

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(CINCINNATI) — The Cincinnati Reds have agreed to trade second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for two players according to an ESPN report. The Reds are also reportedly responsible for most of Phillips’ $14 million salary.

The move comes after Atlanta’s projected second baseman, Sean Rodriguez, injured his shoulder in a car accident. He’s expected to miss three to five months while Phillips slides in his role.

Both clubs are in a rebuild. Phillips is one of many stars the Reds have traded in recent seasons. Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman, and Johnny Cueto are others.

The Braves have added a number of veterans this offseason such as pitchers R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon as they prepare to open their new stadium this spring.

The Braves tried to trade for Phillips earlier in the offseason, but Phillips rejected the deal. The two parties convinced him to waive his full no-trade clause, and now he’ll be playing for his third Major League team and returning to his hometown of Atlanta when opening day rolls around at the beginning of April.

