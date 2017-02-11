All-Star Draymond Green Records Historic Triple Double

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green became the first player to record a triple double without scoring double digit points in their 122-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green recorded 12 rebounds, 10 assists along with a franchise-record 10 steals, all while scoring just four points.

According to ESPN, Green became just the second player in NBA history with at least 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a game. He’s also the first player in NBA history to record 10 steals and five blocks in a game since the 1973-74 season, which is when those became official statistics.

Head coach Steve Kerr called Green’s performance the most dominant he’s seen “from somebody who scored four points.” It helped secure Golden State’s first win over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

The Warriors have won seven of eight and will look to continue their winning ways as four of their next five games come against teams with losing records.

