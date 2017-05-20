All the details of Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews

Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images(LONDON) — Pippa Middleton’s wedding was attended by high-profile guests including her older sister, Princess Kate.

Middleton, 33, donned a white gown designed by Giles Deacon at her wedding to James Matthews, a 41-year-old financier, at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

Middleton’s bespoke veil was designed by milliner Stephen Jones and featured tulle and embroidered pearls. The bride wore a tiara handmade by Robinson Pelham and donned ivory satin Manolo Blahnik pumps.

She carried a bouquet of peony, sweet pea, astilbe, freesia, waxflower, green bell and alchemilla mollis.

Kate, 35, dressed in pink, was photographed arranging the train of Middleton’s gown as she entered the church.

Middleton’s nephew, Prince George, 3, and niece, Princess Charlotte, 2, joined the wedding celebration as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively. George and Charlotte were part of a group of eight in the bridal party, all wearing custom-made outfits designed by Pepa & Co.

Other members of the royal family in attendance included Middleton’s brother-in-law, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, and their cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, her brother, James Middleton, and Matthews’ family, including his parents, David and Jane Matthews, and his reality TV star brother, Spencer Matthews, were also in attendance.

St. Mark’s Church is located just six miles from Bucklebury, where Middleton was raised. The church is located on the private Englefield estate, the home of Richard Benyon, one of Britain’s wealthiest members of Parliament with an estimated net worth of $150 million.

