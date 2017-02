2/8/17 – 7:28 A.M.

The interim sheriff of Allen County passed away Tuesday night. WLIO-TV reports Jim Everett fell ill earlier in the day. He died at St. Rita’s Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. with family members by his side.

Everett had taken over as interim sheriff last week. The Allen County Republican Party appointed Everett after Sam Crish resigned from the position.

The county commissioners will name a new interim sheriff today.

MORE: WLIO-TV