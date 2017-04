04/27/17 – 2:29 P.M.

Allergy season is here and it could be bad since it came early. That’s according to Findlay allergist Dr. Amber Patterson.

Patterson said that there are ways to avoid the allergens though.

Patterson said another option is to use over the counter allergy medication. She added that it would be a good idea to see an allergist if your conditions persist.