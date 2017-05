Jon Durr/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Always Dreaming has won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

Despite a muddy track, the 9-2 favorite was able to finish ahead by about 2 lengths in front of Lookin at Lee and Battle of Midway.

It was the first Derby win for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez as a pair; both had won the race once before.

