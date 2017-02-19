Amazon adds 5,000 jobs to its UK workforce

iStock(LONDON) — Amazon will add 5,000 new full-time jobs in the U.K. in 2017.

According to the BBC, the retail giant is looking to fill a range of positions including software developers and warehouse staff.

The jobs will be housed in Amazon’s UK headquarters in London and in the customer service center in Edinburgh. Additionally, Amazon is opening three new fulfillment centers across the United Kingdom.

Amazon’s business is booming. The company rolled out the Amazon Fresh, grocery service last summer before its was unveiled in the U.S.

More expansion for the company could be coming soon. The BBC reports, Amazon is close to launching its own-brand fashion label.

The U.K. is Amazon’s third largest market in the world behind the U.S. and Germany.

