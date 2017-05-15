Amazon expected to ramp up online furniture sales

John MacDougall/Getty Images(SEATTLE) — Your next dishwasher, loveseat or dining table could come from Amazon.

The online retail giant is making a “major push” into furniture and appliances, with plans to build at least four warehouses devoted to storing and delivering bulky items, according to The Washington Post. The Seattle-based retailer would be competing with two companies that currently dominate the online furniture market: Wayfair Inc. and Williams-Sonoma, which owns Pottery Barn.

But retailers such as Amazon still need to work out crucial details such as how much variety to offer on their sites and the most cost-effective ways to deliver furniture to their customers’ homes, according to The Washington Post.

For the near future, Amazon is expected to rely on XPO and other third-party logistics providers to oversee distribution centers and manage the delivery of furniture and appliances, The Washington Post reports.

Furniture is one of the fastest-growing segments of the online retail space. Since 2015, it has grown 18 percent, second only to grocery-delivery services, according to Barclays.

