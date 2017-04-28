Amazon’s new virtual stylist raises privacy concerns

Amazon(NEW YORK) — Continuing with its Echo line of digital home assistants, Amazon on Wednesday unveiled Echo Look, a personal stylist device with a built-in camera that is meant to help people choose what outfit to wear. But the idea of a home assistant with a camera has alarmed some privacy advocates, with many reacting skeptically on Twitter to the e-commerce giant’s announcement.

While it currently has no official release date, the Echo Look is said to have a camera that connects with a user’s smartphone to give a real-time rear-view when a person turns his or her back to it. It is also said to allow a user to snap selfies of outfits and catalog them to remember the last time a particular outfit was worn.

It also reportedly uses an algorithm that compares two outfits and decides which looks better.

But as the announcement was made, several privacy advocates on Twitter warned about the potential ramifications of new device.

Amazon just confirmed that the videos and photos recorded by the Echo Look will be stored ‘indefinitely.’ https://t.co/sjpZymsfs3 — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) April 26, 2017

This how it ends. Not with a bang but with fears about failing the social competition of fashion choice. Lame. https://t.co/LSeXvixJTc — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) April 27, 2017

The company said the camera would only be active when it is manually turned on, and that a light and audio cues would alert a user when it is on.

But artificial intelligence experts pointed out on Twitter that a full-length picture of someone in the same place every day could give Amazon a lot of information.

These experts said this would allow the company to ascertain a user’s skin color, size, measurements, if a person was pregnant and what clothing brands someone likes.

“All this to sell you more clothes. We are selling out to surveillance capitalism that can quickly evolve into authoritarianism for so cheap,” tweeted Zeynep Tufekci, an associate professor at the School of Information and Library Science at the University of North Carolina.

Amazon described in a statement to ABC News the measures it says were taken to make the new device “secure.”

“Amazon takes customer privacy seriously and we have taken measures to make Echo Look secure,” the statement read. “These include hardware control via the mic/camera off button, disallowing third-party application installation on the device, rigorous security reviews, and encryption of images and communication between Echo Look, the Echo Look app and Amazon servers.”

