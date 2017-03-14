Amber Alert Issued Out Of Fulton County, Suspect Considered Dangerous

3/14/17 – 8:49 A.M.

The Fulton County Sheriffs Office has issued an Amber Alert. They ask you to be on the lookout for 10-month-old Winston Ramey. Authorities say 27-year-old James Christopher Ramey took Winston from a home in Delta around 5:10 a.m. The alert says Ramey is armed and dangerous.

Media partner WTOL 11 reports the Amber Alert stems from a possible shooting early this morning.

Winston Ramey is white, weighs 32 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

James Ramey is white, standing around 6′ tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Ramey is driving a black 2006 Chrysler Town And County Van with Ohio lisence plate number FRX4034.

Call 911 if you see the child or the suspect.