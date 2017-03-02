AMC spinning off “Talking Dead” after-show into talk show for Chris Hardwick

AMC/Jordin Althaus(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Hardwick has parlayed his Walking Dead after-show into an expanded talk show of his own.

AMC announced Wednesday that it would be launching Talking with Chris Hardwick, a new, in-depth interview show that will air when The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are not in season.

Hardwick hosts Talking Dead, AMC’s zombie franchise after-show. But Talking with Chris Hardwick will feature guests and topics from outside the Walking Dead universe.

Each hourlong episode will feature a single guest or cast for an extended interview.

“Talking will have the skin of Talking Dead, the soul of the Nerdist podcast and the guts of a Comic Con panel,” Hardwick said in a statement. “I have loved learning how to do a talk show these last six years on Talking Dead, but am eager to expand the format into other areas of pop culture.”

Talking with Chris Hardwick premieres on AMC on Sunday, April 9 at 11 p.m., the week after the season finale of The Walking Dead.

Hardwick also hosts @Midnight on Comedy Central, and the hit NBC game show The Wall.

