“America’s Got Talent” Recap: 12-year-old ventriloquist advances to the live shows

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — America’s Got Talent returned for its 12th season on Tuesday night with more singers, magicians, comedians and dancers.

Tuesday’s showcase included a 12-year-old ventriloquist who earned a direct ticket to the live rounds.

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Simon Cowell were back behind the judges’ table — alongside new host Tyra Banks. Also back for season 12 was the “golden buzzer,” which gives each judge one opportunity to send an act straight to the live shows.

Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights:

Yoli Mayor, 21, offered her version of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You.” After a few lines, Simon abruptly stopped her, explaining that the song choice “wasn’t working for him.” Her next choice, Ed Sheeran‘s “Make It Rain,” had Cowell declaring, “We may have found a solid gold star.” The other judges agreed, and Yoli moved on.

One of the more bizarre acts of the evening was Puddles Pity Party, a sad clown who delivered a dramatic rendition of Sia’s “Chandelier.” The act surprised the judges, who all agreed that Puddles’ originality earned him a spot in the next round.

Darci Lynne Farmer, a shy 12-year-old, stole the show, combining singing and ventriloquism, as her puppet, Petunia the rabbit, belted out the George Gershwin classic “Summertime.” Simon, who noted, “We had an act earlier on who I said was good, but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour,” declared, “I’m gonna remember you in a week, a month and a year.” Mel B expressed her approval by pressing her golden buzzer, automatically sending Darci to the live rounds.

Other acts advancing to the next round included Jocgu, a keyboard-playing chicken; stand-up comic Preacher Lawson; a singing, dancing Donald Trump impersonator; close-up magician Will Tsai; brother and sister dance team Junior and Emily Alabi; 12-year-old interpretive dancer Merrick Hanna; and escape artist Demian Aditya.



America’s Got Talent airs again next Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

