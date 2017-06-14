“America’s Got Talent” Recap: A pair of inspiring singers advance

NBCUniversal Media – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The America’s Got Talent auditions continued on Tuesday night with more singers, magicians and acrobats. Tuesday’s showcase included a couple of inspiring vocalists — the survivor a fiery plane crash and a teen who, through the miracle of modern medicine, regained the sight he lost at six months old.

Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights:

Husband and wife Elena and Sasha‘s dangerous balancing act included Elena performing stunts atop a high pole, supported by Sasha’s head. The judges were impressed, including Howie Mandel, who declared it, “One of the most dangerous things that has ever been on our show.” All four judges said yes to moving them on to the next round.

Kechi Okwuchi, who survived a fiery plane crash in Nigeria that left her severely scarred, turned to singing to help her get past the traumatic experience. Her beautiful cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” drew a standing ovation and left Howie “blown away.” Mel B praised Kechi for her bravery. She earned four yeses and advances in the competition.

Twin French illusionists Tony and Jordan, dazzled the judges with an act in which they appeared to bring video images to life and vice versa. Heidi praised the duo for being “entertaining” and “full of surprises.” Simon called them “100 percent a Vegas act.” The duo earned yeses from all four judges and move on to the next round.

Daniel Ferguson, a 23-year-old sales representative, entertained the judges with impressions of cartoon and puppet characters Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Scooby-Doo, Kermit the Frog, Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin — and AGT judge Simon Cowell — singing DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean.” Simon was a good sport about it, joining the other judges in advancing Daniel to the next round.

Singer Christian Guardino’s parents learned when he was six months old that he would go completely blind, but thanks to an experimental therapy, he was able to regain his sight. Christian — now 16 — amazed the judges with his powerful rendition of The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You.” Simon called the teen one his favorite contestants of the season. Howie asked Guardino, “If you could make one wish right now, what would it be?” When the teen replied, “Press the Golden Buzzer,” Mandel granted Christian’s wish and sent him directly to the live rounds.

Also advancing on Tuesday were hip-hop dancer Oscar Hernandez, limbo queen Shemika Charles, a capella group called In the Stairwell, Pompeyo Dogs and Dancing Pumpkin Man.

America’s Got Talent airs again next Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

