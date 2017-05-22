Amid death threats, Thunder center Enes Kanter wants US citizenship

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter has received online death threats and suspects his recent detention at a Romanian airport stems from his criticism of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Monday the center said the United States “is my home now,” ESPN reports.

At a news conference in New York Monday, Kanter spoke out about his desire for U.S. citizenship just two days after being detained at a Romanian airport due to the cancellation of his Turkish passport.

Kanter, who often speaks out against Turkish President Erdogan, according to ESPN, repeated that he believes the passport incident is connected to such frequent criticism, saying Monday, “I know how bad of a man he is.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.