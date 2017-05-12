Amtrak engineer in deadly 2015 crash charged with involuntary manslaughter

Win McNamee/Getty Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Criminal charges have been filed against the engineer behind a deadly Amtrak train crash on the Northeast Corridor in Philadelphia two years ago.

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Brandon Bostian, including eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe, and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

Bostian, 34, was engineering the New York-bound Amtrak Train No. 188 on May 12, 2015 when he accelerated while approaching a curve at Frankford Junction in the Port Richmond neighborhood. According to the affidavit from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, the train was moving 106 miles per hour, when the speed limit was 50 miles per hour at the curve.

The train derailed and crashed at about 9:20 p.m., killing eight passengers and injuring over 200.

On Tuesday, the city district attorney’s office said no charges would be filed against Bostian because it could not be proven that the engineer acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated.

Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifeld ordered Thursday for the engineer to be criminally charged.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.