An Open House Is Offered At Riverbend Park To Talk About Gypsy Moth Treatments

02/07/17 – 6:46 P.M.

There is an open house coming to the Brugeman Lodge at Riverbend Park this Thursday. Department of Agriculture spokesman Brett Gates said they’ll discuss the aerial treatments to combat the gypsy moth.

The open house will welcome everyone interested and is this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. According to Gates, that the treatments will be later this year.

Gates said that the first treatment will attack the moth in its caterpillar stage. The second treatment will disrupt its mating practices. You can learn more about this at the open house this Thursday at the Brugeman Lodge at Riverbend Park. It will be held from 6-8 p.m.