‘And the winner is…!’ The Oscars air on ABC Sunday night

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, beginning 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network’s red carpet coverage gets under way at 7 p.m. ET.

If last month’s Golden Globe Awards are any indication, politics will take center stage at Sunday’s Oscars show, and for his part Kimmel tells ABC News you can can expect to hear President Donald Trump’s name several times.

“I’m sure it will come up repeatedly throughout the show, and I’m guessing that the President won’t be the most popular guy,” he says. “I’d really love to just bring him on stage, that would be the best surprise for everyone.”

There are nine nominees for best picture this year, with the modern-day musical La La Land being the odds-on favorite. It’s the leading nominee with a record-tying 14 nods. Director Damien Chazelle is favored to walk off with best director and its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, are also a frontrunners for best actor and actress. However, Gosling faces stiff competition from Denzel Washington, who stars in another best picture contender, Fences.

This year’s nominees are certainly more diverse than last year’s #OscarsSoWhite ceremony: six black actors have received nominations, while three Best Picture nominees focus on the struggles of black men and women: Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures.

The rest of the best picture nominees are Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea.

Washington’s Fences co-star, Viola Davis, took home a Golden Globe for supporting actress for her role as his wife in the movie, and is the favorite to win the Oscar as well. Mahershala Ali, who also won a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Moonlight, has a good shot at wining Sunday.

Elsewhere, Arrival and Moonlight both have eight nominations; Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and Manchester by the Sea each have six.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best Actor

Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling — La La Land

Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington — Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert — Elle

Ruth Negga — Loving

Emma Stone — La La Land

Natalie Portman — Jackie

Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali — Moonlight

Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel — Lion

Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis — Fences

Naomie Harris — Moonlight

Nicole Kidman — Lion

Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson

La La Land — Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

Best Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Grieg Fraser

Moonlight – James Laxton

Silence – Rodrigo Prieto

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet

A Man Called Ove, Sweden, dir: Hannes Holm

The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director

Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler

Toni Erdmann, Germany, dir: Maren Ade

Best Costume Design

Allied — Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle

Jackie — Madeline Fontaine

La La Land — Mary Zophres

Best Original Score

Jackie — Micachu

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz

Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Moonlight — Nicholas Britell

Passengers — Thomas Newman

Best Original Song

“Audition” — La La Land

“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls

“City of Stars” — La La Land

“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Production Design

Arrival — Patrice Vermette

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig

Hail Caesar

La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features

Moana — Disney

My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS

The Red Turtle — Sony Classics

Zootopia — Disney

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada

Borrowed Time — Quorum Films

Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures

Piper — Pixar

Best Film Editing

Arrival — Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert

Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts

La La Land — Tom Cross

Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad