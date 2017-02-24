‘And the winner is…!’ The Oscars air on ABC Sunday night

ABC/Jeff Lipsky(LOS ANGELES) — The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, beginning 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The network’s red carpet coverage gets under way at 7 p.m. ET.
If last month’s Golden Globe Awards are any indication, politics will take center stage at Sunday’s Oscars show, and for his part Kimmel tells ABC News you can can expect to hear President Donald Trump’s name several times.
“I’m sure it will come up repeatedly throughout the show, and I’m guessing that the President won’t be the most popular guy,” he says. “I’d really love to just bring him on stage, that would be the best surprise for everyone.”
There are nine nominees for best picture this year, with the modern-day musical La La Land being the odds-on favorite. It’s the leading nominee with a record-tying 14 nods. Director Damien Chazelle is favored to walk off with best director and its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, are also a frontrunners for best actor and actress. However, Gosling faces stiff competition from Denzel Washington, who stars in another best picture contender, Fences.
This year’s nominees are certainly more diverse than last year’s #OscarsSoWhite ceremony: six black actors have received nominations, while three Best Picture nominees focus on the struggles of black men and women: Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures.
The rest of the best picture nominees are Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and Manchester by the Sea.
Washington’s Fences co-star, Viola Davis, took home a Golden Globe for supporting actress for her role as his wife in the movie, and is the favorite to win the Oscar as well. Mahershala Ali, who also won a Golden Globe for his supporting role in Moonlight, has a good shot at wining Sunday.
Elsewhere, Arrival and Moonlight both have eight nominations; Hacksaw Ridge, Lion and Manchester by the Sea each have six.
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Best Actor
Casey Affleck — Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield — Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling — La La Land
Viggo Morgenson — Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington — Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert — Elle
Ruth Negga — Loving
Emma Stone — La La Land
Natalie Portman — Jackie
Meryl Streep — Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali — Moonlight
Jeff Bridges — Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges — Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel — Lion
Michael Shannon — Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis — Fences
Naomie Harris — Moonlight
Nicole Kidman — Lion
Octavia Spencer — Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams — Manchester by the Sea
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
Best Cinematography
Arrival – Bradford Young
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Grieg Fraser
Moonlight – James Laxton
Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine, Denmark, dir: Martin Zandvliet
A Man Called Ove, Sweden, dir: Hannes Holm
The Salesman, Iran, Asghar Farhadi, director
Tanna, Australia, dir: Bentley Dean, Martin Butler
Toni Erdmann, Germany, dir: Maren Ade
Best Costume Design
Allied — Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins — Consolata Boyle
Jackie — Madeline Fontaine
La La Land — Mary Zophres
Best Original Score
Jackie — Micachu
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz
Lion — Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Moonlight — Nicholas Britell
Passengers — Thomas Newman
Best Original Song
“Audition” — La La Land
“”Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — Trolls
“City of Stars” — La La Land
“The Empty Chair” — Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” — Moana
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Production Design
Arrival — Patrice Vermette
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — Stuart Craig
Hail Caesar
La La Land — Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Passengers — Guy Hendrix Dyas
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings — Focus Features
Moana — Disney
My Life As a Zucchini — GKIDS
The Red Turtle — Sony Classics
Zootopia — Disney
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha — National Film Board of Canada
Borrowed Time — Quorum Films
Pear Cider and Cigarettes — Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Pearl — Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures
Piper — Pixar
Best Film Editing
Arrival — Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge — John Gilbert
Hell or High Water — Jake Roberts
La La Land — Tom Cross
Moonlight — Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad