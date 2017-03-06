Andrew Bogut fractures left tibia a minute into Cavaliers debut

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — Fifty-eight seconds into his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Andrew Bogut fractured his left tibia after a collision on the court.

In the second quarter of the Cavaliers’ 106-98 loss against the Miami Heat, Bogut’s left leg collided with the Heat’s Okaro White. He was helped to the locker room hopping on his right leg.

The Cavaliers said Bogut, 32, had X-rays done at the arena and he was taken to Cleveland Clinic for further evaluation.

Bogut, who spent four seasons with the Golden State Warriors and faced the Cavaliers in two NBA finals, signed with the team just last week. The 7-foot Australian basketball player was also unable to participate in a shootaround because of a work visa issue.

