Angels star outfielder Mike Trout looks to steal 40 bases

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(TEMPE, Ariz.) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout says he has a new personal goal for 2017: stealing 40 or more bases this season. The reigning American League MVP told that to reporters as the Angels start spring training.

The goal is certainly attainable for Trout. He stole 49 bases in 2012, and reached 30 last year. However, between 2014 and 2015, he stole just 27 total bases.

Although he puts up consistently stellar numbers, Trout continues to improve. After leading the majors in strikeouts in 2014, his total strikeouts have dropped over the past two seasons. He even went on to lead the majors in walks last year.

He wants to win the American League Most Valuable Player award for the second year in a row, but is also focused on bringing the Angels back to the postseason. Los Angeles has made the playoffs just once since 2010, and finished 74-88 last year, the franchise’s first losing record since 2013.

Trout is widely regarded as the best player in the game. He has made the All-Star team in each of his first five seasons, and has finished top two in MVP voting every year, taking home two awards.

