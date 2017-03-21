Anne Frank Center demands apology from Tim Allen over “Kimmel” comments regarding 1930s Germany

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — It didn’t take long for the backlash against Tim Allen regarding comments he made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! comparing the oppression conservatives in Hollywood feel to the oppression in “’30s Germany.”

In speaking about attending the inauguration of President Trump, Allen laughed, “in this town — I’m not kidding. You gotta be real careful. You’ll get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes. It’s like 1930s Germany, I don’t know what happened,” the comic said.

“Tim, have you lost your mind?” said Steven Goldstein, the executive director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect said in a statement quoted by Entertainment Weekly. “No one in Hollywood today is subjecting you or anyone else to what the Nazis imposed on Jews in the 1930s — the world’s most evil program of dehumanization, imprisonment and mass brutality, implemented by an entire national government, as the prelude for the genocide of nearly an entire people.”

Taking it a step further, the center’s Twitter feed claims Allen “fomented” Antisemitism with his statement. The Twitter feed claims fans of Allen’s have targeted them with “emails filled with Antisemitic stereotype and attacks…that evoke the deep-seated hate we Jews have faced for decades.”

“Apologize & join us vs. #Antisemitism,” the post continues.

As of Tuesday morning, there was no public response from Allen.

