3/31/17 – 5:13 A.M.

Another Republican is throwing his hat in the ring to run for State Treasurer. Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo announced he is running Thursday. State Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay announced he is running for the position earlier this month.

Mingo tells Cleveland.com he wants to start a program to discourage people from using high-interest “payday” lenders.

No Democrat is in the race yet. Current Treasurer Josh Mandel says he’s running for the U.S. Senate.