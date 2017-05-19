Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case

Andrew Burton/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman and estranged husband of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, is expected to plead guilty Friday to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor for allegedly texting an underage girl in North Carolina.

Weiner, who turned himself into the FBI, is due in federal court later Friday morning.

The emails that prompted the FBI to reopen its review of Clinton’s private server days before the 2016 presidential election emerged from a federal investigation into whether Weiner sent explicit messages to an underage girl in North Carolina.

During that federal investigation, at least one device used by Weiner and Abedin was discovered. Abedin was among a tight-knit group that had an email address on Clinton’s private server.

Abedin announced her separation from Weiner in August 2016. The two married in 2010 and in June 2011 Weiner resigned from Congress, a month after the release of an explicit photo of him that he inadvertently posted on his Twitter account. At the time, Abedin was pregnant with their son, who was born in December 2011. Weiner ran for mayor of New York City in 2013 during which a similar sexting scandal unfolded.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.