Appeals Filed In Putnam County Eminent Domain Cases

6/12/17 – 5:16 A.M.

Efforts by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District to buy land for a diversion channel in Putnam County have hit a road block. The Courier reports two property owners have filed appeals in the case. The move halts pre-trial hearings slated to start earlier this month.

The property owners claim the conservancy district didn’t follow state law governing eminent domain. Their argument says the conservancy district failed to perform a “before and after” appraisal for the properties, and did not identify which acreage it plans to take. It also says they weren’t told about the proposed depth or dimensions of the proposed diversion channel.

The landowners are appealing a decision made in the case by Judge James Brogan on April 20. Brogan overruled their request for a judgment on pleadings. The cases now move to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Lima for further hearings.

MORE: The Courier