Applications Due Soon For Community Garden Plots In Findlay

02/22/17 – 10:49 A.M.

The Community Gardens of Hancock County are accepting applications from people that would like to grow food. The gardens are open to everyone but preference is given to low- to moderate-income families. It is also open to agencies, churches, or youth groups that will donate some of the produce to those serving food to insecure families.

Applications can be filled out online at liveunitedhancockcounty.org. They’re also available at the Family Center and the United Way of Hancock County. They are due by February 28.