Appropriations Committee Discusses Traffic Light Opportunity At Findlay Intersection

03/14/17 – 5:58 P.M.

Findlay City Council Appropriation Committee talked about funds for a traffic light at Hamlet Drive and County Road 212. Chairman Ron Monday said that they will recommend that council passes that $25,000 ordinance.

Ron Monday

Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer said that the initial $25,000 will be used for design and to take soil samples. He said that projects like this usually cost less than $100,000 but there’s no guarantee.

The light should be installed by late fall if council approves the ordinance.