03/13/17 – 3:05 P.M.

Northwest Ohio is going to be warm and dry from April to May helping farmers get out in the field. OSU extension educator Ed Lentz said that this will increase yields.

Ed Lentz

Lentz added that the summer is calling to be hot and dry.

Ed Lentz

He said that this could be a problem but it’s still too early to tell. Lentz added that out of the past five years, there have been 2 years with a good sized yield.