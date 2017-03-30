April Will Be Child Abuse Prevention Month

03/30/17 – 5:16 P.M.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Hancock County Jobs and Family Services is raising awareness. Angie Rader said that we need to keep the community safe for children.

Angie Rader

Rader said that they don’t want to take children away from their families.

Jobs and Family Services is planning several awareness campaigns for the month. This includes a red, white, and blue balloon visual representation of each family they have served.

If you have any questions or want to report a possible child abuse case you can contact them at 419-424-7022.