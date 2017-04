4/20/17 – 5:32 A.M.

The Arcadia school board looked over updated plans for potential building renovations during a Wednesday meeting. The Courier reports Jerry Murray of RCM Architects of Findlay presented revisions to the board. The revisions include a new gym and adding a canopy outside the school to protect people from the elements while they wait on buses.

Plans also call for renovations to the elementary wing.

RCM will have detailed cost estimates by June.

