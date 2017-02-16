Arcadia School Board Gets Update On Potential Building Project

2/16/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Arcadia school board members learned more about a potential building project Wednesday night. The Courier reports Jerry Murray of RCM architects has divided the project into three phases. The first phase would add a smaller gym to the campus, install a second floor over a wing of the building for more class space, and update security at the school entrance. The plan also calls for consolidating administrative offices and renovating other rooms.

The estimated cost is $13 million. If the school board decides to move forward, a levy could appear on the May 2018 ballot.

