Are Sean Penn and Robin Wright back together?

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Sean Penn and Robin Wright were seen together in New York City Tuesday, according to People.

Seven years after their divorce was finalized, they flew into JFK Airport Tuesday morning, and left together in the same SUV.

Penn and Wright have two children from their marriage, Dylan Frances, 26, and Hopper Jack, 23.

The House of Cards actress and the two-time Academy Award winner started dating in 1989 and continued their relationship for over a decade. They finally got married in 1996.

However, their relationship was tumultuous and they filed for divorce in 2007, then reconciled briefly, before calling it quits in 2010.

Wright, who will be seen in Wonder Woman, was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster, but split up in 2015. Penn was engaged to actress Charlize Theron but they split in June 2015.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.