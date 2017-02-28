Area Bank Merges Upper Sandusky Banks

02/27/17 – 5:12 P.M.

First Defiance Financial Corp. merged Commercial Bancshares of Upper Sandusky today. The Courier reports the deal cost over $70 million. First Defiance Financial Corp is the parent company for First Federal Bank. They will continue to operate the seven Commercial Savings Bank branches in Hancock, Wyandot, and Marion counties. The merger brings the number of First Federal Bank branches to 43.

First Defiance CEO Donald Hileman said, “This merger provides an extension of our growing market area into central Ohio and supports our overall strategic plan.”