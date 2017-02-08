Area Rivers Running High, No Flooding Expected

2/8/17 – 6:54 A.M.

Area rivers are running high following a wet start to the week, but the National Weather Service isn’t calling for flooding. The Blanchard River entered the action stage at 8 feet in Findlay around 11 p.m. Tuesday. At last check the river was leveling off at 8.5 feet, which is well short of minor flood stage at 11 feet.

Eagle Creek entered action stage around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but crested below minor flood stage and has since receded back below the 8 foot mark. Lye Creek briefly entered minor flood stage at 6 feet around 6:30 p.m. It dropped below flood stage around three hours later.

Downstream in Ottawa the Blanchard continues to rise. Projections show it cresting at 19.8 feet tonight, keeping it below action stage.

To our east, the Sandusky River in Tiffin is running high. The river entered action stage at 6 feet Tuesday night. It’s expected to drop below that mark this evening.