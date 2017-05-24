Area Universities Rank High On New Higher Education List

5/24/17 – 10:51 A.M.

Colleges in our area faired well in new rankings put together by a higher education website. College Choice listed four local universities in its top 25 colleges in Ohio.

The University of Findlay ranked 19th on the list. The website highlighted Findlay’s large international student population and help for veterans as reasons the school made the top 25.

The list also ranked Ohio Northern University 9th, Bowling Green State University 11th, and Bluffton University 20th.

