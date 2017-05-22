Ariana Grande says she’s “broken from the bottom of my heart” by Manchester concert explosion

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.(NEW YORK) — “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

That’s the first public reaction from Ariana Grande to the explosion outside of her concert in Manchester, England Monday night. The blast, believed to be the work of a suicide bomber, killed 19 people and injured 50.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande tweeted her message just before 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Her manager, Scooter Braun, shared a longer message, tweeted about twenty minutes before Ariana’s.

“Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express out sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,” Braun’s message reads.

It goes on: “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.