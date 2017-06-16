Arkansas Man Facing Felony Charge Stemming From Three-Car Crash

6/16/17 – 5:16 A.M.

An Arkansas man is facing a felony charge for allegedly causing an injury crash in Findlay last week. The Findlay Police Department says authorities have charged 47-year-old Beau Cloer of Bentonville, Arkansas, with aggravated vehicular assault for causing a crash at the intersection of East Melrose Avenue and Ivy Court last Friday. Investigators say Cloer was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the three-car crash.

Police also arrested a passenger in Cloer’s car. Tarah Badgett of Bella Vista, Arkansas, had an outstanding warrant in a 2014 domestic violence case. She’s also facing a possession of marijuana charge.