Arlington Could Bring Back Junk Pickup Day In Some Form

2/7/17 – 4:57 A.M.

Arlington’s annual junk pickup day could come back in some form in the future. The Courier reports Councilwoman Marcia Smith brought up the issue at Monday’s council meeting. She suggested placing dumpsters at the village park once every other year or every three years. Councilman Terry Huffman said he thought people who lived outside the village might abuse the service.

Council will study the idea.

In the past, Arlington hired a trash-hauling service to pick up items left by the curb. They cancelled the event last year after J&N Haulers of Ada said it spent too much time cleaning up messes left by scavengers.

