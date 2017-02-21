Arlington Council Gives Money To Fix Up Ball Fields

02/21/17 – 8:38 A.M.

Arlington Village Council appropriated money to repair neglected ball fields at the village park. The Courier reports that the council set a limit of almost $50,000 for Dura Edge of Michigan to make some repairs. Dura Edge will repair and add top dressing to the fields. A lip of soil surrounding grass diamonds of some fields will be removed to help with water drainage.

Village workers might work on one of the fields to avoid going over the funding limit. The newspaper says that council has not kept up with field maintenance. Games and tournaments have been canceled because of the state of the fields.