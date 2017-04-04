Arlington Council Talks About Deadlines For Smaller Contracts

4/4/17 – 5:35 A.M.

Arlington officials want to speed up how long it takes to complete projects in the village. The Courier reports village council talked about adding time frames on smaller contracts. Normally council applies time limits to contracts worth more than $50,000 and go through the bid process.

Street Commissioner Dean Glick told council the small projects can drag on since there is no deadline for contractors to meet. Village Solicitor Don Rasmussen said he would add language to contracts for these jobs.

