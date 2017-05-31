Arlington Junk Collection Day A Success

5/31/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Arlington officials say a new junk collection program worked out well earlier this month. The Courier reports residents took items to the village park instead of having curbside pickup this year. Councilwoman Marcia Smith tells the newspaper, “Everything went really smooth.”

Village residents filled 11 large dumpsters and one small dumpster by the time the May 20 event was over.

Village officials and employees teamed up with volunteers from the Arlington Bible Fellowship Church to run the event.

MORE: The Courier