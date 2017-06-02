Arlington Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes

6/2/17 – 5:07 A.M.

An Arlington man will spend more than two decades behind bars for sexually assaulting two girls. The Courier reports Judge Jonathan Starn sentenced 35-year-old Thomas Scarberry to 23 years in prison Thursday. Scarberry pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition in March.

Scarberry will also have to register as a Level 3 sex offender for the rest of his life.

The crimes took place in Findlay and Arlington between 2009 and 2013. The victims in the case were 10-years-old and 11-years-old.

