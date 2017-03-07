Arlington Mayor Highlights Park Levy During State Of Village Address

3/7/17 – 5:10 A.M.

Arlington Mayor Michael Palmer highlighted a couple of projects during his annual state of the village address Monday night. The Courier reports Palmer talked about the passage of the park levy and Main Street improvements during a village council meeting.

Palmer says a levy passed by voters in the fall will help address needed repairs at the village park and swimming pool. He added he believes the park is one of the best in Hancock County.

Palmer says plans continue to repair Main Street, which doubles as U.S. 68. He added that the village is trying to get state and federal funds to pay for repaving work. Councilman Brian Essinger said funding for Main Street wasn’t in the latest transportation bill, but there’s a chance to get funds from other state operating budgets.

MORE: The Courier