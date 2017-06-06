Arlington Pool Opens, More Park Improvements Planned

6/6/17 – 6:43 A.M.

After a slight delay the Arlington swimming pool is open. The Courier reports the village had problems with a pump at the facility fixed recently. Even after they fixed the pump, the village still had to wait for the water to reach proper chemical levels.

With the pool back up and running, officials are looking at future projects at the park. The Arlington Festival Committee plans to establish a fund to build a walking path.

Village council also approved plans for an Eagle Scout to build a 10-foot by 10-foot concrete checkerboard at the park.

