5/16/17 – 7:22 A.M.

The temperatures are getting warmer, and it’s almost time for area pools to open. The Courier reports the Arlington pool is on track to open next week. Village council set the first day of operation for May 25 at its Monday meeting.

Village officials say crews have drained and inspected the pool. They’ll clean the facility and fill it with water soon.

